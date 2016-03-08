94 serows die of goat pox in Mizoram

The carcasses were found in the forests, mainly near rivers.
Goat pox is caused by the Capripox virus, which can be found in potential hosts such as goats, sheep and cows, and although India is a known endemic region for the virus, there have been no recorded cases of its outbreak in Mizoram, the officials said.
It was initially believed that the animals died of sarcoptic mange, a skin disease caused by a particular kind of mite.
Sarcoptic mange could have been a secondary infection but it was most likely not fatal, they said.
