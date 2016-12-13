Mizoram and Hmar People’s Convention to hold peace talks

: The Mizoram government and Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) will hold a third round of peace talks on Friday.The HPC(D) delegation, for the first time since August 10 last, would be led by Working Chairman of the outfit Lalthangliana Hmar, Hmar sources on Tuesday said.Lalthalien, a church leader in Imphal, who had led the HPC(D) delegation in the first and second rounds of talks, told PTI that Hmar would lead the delegation this time, while ‘Deputy Army Chief’ of the outfit Lalbiaknunga, earlier tipped to be included in the delegation will not be present.Meanwhile, in a goodwill gesture by the government, HPC(D) ‘Army Chief’ Lalropuia Famhoite, who had been incarcerated at the Central Jail near Aizawl since 2015, was released on bail by a local court on Monday.Officials, however, did not comment on his likely participation in the talks.