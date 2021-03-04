UPI registers 2.29 billion transactions in February

While NPCI has not released the transactions break-up figures for February, digital payments major PhonePe had a lead over Google Pay in terms of UPI transactions volume and value by a decent margin in January. State Bank of India which processes the largest volume of transactions via UPI among all banks, had significantly improved its performance in terms of technical decline rate in the month of January.



Unified Payments Interface or UPI has registered 2.29 billion transactions worth over 4 lakh 25 thousand crore rupees in the last month. As per the data released by the National Payments Corporation of India , UPI has been able to maintain its previous record in terms of average transaction value even in 28 days for the month of February.