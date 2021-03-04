Nagaland Air Cargo Services Launched

Tweeted by @Neiphiu_Rio





Chief Minister Rio said the introduction of air cargo service is a long felt need for the state as many of the products from the state go wasted. Regional Executive Director, Airport Authority of India, North East region, M. Suresh said the AAI is planning to construct a new terminal building including cargo service terminal at Dimapur with all modern facilities.



Nagaland yesterday launched its first air cargo services from Dimapur airport. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially flagged off the service, a joint initiative of Department of Horticulture, Nagaland and Airport Authority of India with Air India and Indigo as airline partners.