Center issues clarification on digital media rules after Manipur incident By Lata Jha The rules require furnishing of information by the publishers to the government and periodical disclosure of information regarding grievance redressal in public domain.

Earlier, Imphal DM had served a notice to Khanasi Neinasi, The Frontier Manipur’s talk show to furnish relevant documents

New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting has written to chief secretaries of all states and administrators of union territories clarifying that the powers in regard to the recent rules for digital media are administered only by it. The letter has underlined that these powers have not been delegated to the state governments, district magistrates or police commissioners.

The move comes on the heels of the Manipur government issuing a notice to online news portal, The Frontier Manipur, under the newly-laid rules, following which MIB wrote to the Manipur chief secretary stating that the state government has not been delegated any power to seek documents from digital media platforms under the new rules.