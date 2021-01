The Embassy of Israel in India has appointed Joyshree Das Verma as Honorary Consul in the region with jurisdiction over the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim, an Embassy statement said.

As part of efforts to increase its presence and collaborations in India’s Northeast, Israel has appointed an Honorary Consul in the region who will be based in Assam.