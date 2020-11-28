Sinlung /
28 November 2020

Migratory Route of Amur Falcon


Migratory route of an Amur Falcon named Chiulan.

It was tagged in Manipur, India.

It returned to place of tagging after completing one full cycle of its migratory route, somewhere around 29,000 km.

