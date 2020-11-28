Home
28 November 2020
Migratory Route of Amur Falcon
Migratory route of an Amur Falcon named Chiulan.
It was tagged in Manipur, India.
It returned to place of tagging after completing one full cycle of its migratory route, somewhere around 29,000 km.
