Manipur 4th state to complete urban local bodies reform

Earlier, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had successfully completed urban local bodies reform reforms.

These three states have been granted additional borrowing permission of ₹ 7,406 crores.

Manipur has become the fourth state in the country to successfully undertake 'Urban Local Bodies (ULB)' reform stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The state is now eligible to mobilise additional financial resources of ₹75 crore through open market borrowings. Permission for the same was issued by the Department of Expenditure on Tuesday.