Sinlung /
12 March 2020

Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus


FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Actor Tom Hanks, left, flanked by his wife Rita Wilson, arrives to receive a lifetime achievement at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome. Ever since her husband, Hanks, appeared on “Saturday Night Live” as the strange man in the pumpkin …
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita wife Wilson have been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus while in Australia for the pre-production of an untitled Elvis Presley movie.
The development was first reported by Deadline.

Hanks confirmed the news in a statement:
Advertisement:

'PureFit Kothanur in Bangalore provides dance and fitness with personal training. This is a women led fitness and dance center providing Zumba, Aerobics, Bolly Aerobics, Power Yoga, Personal Training. We are devoted to the job of ensuring that every member who joins the dance or fitness has the best experience possible.'

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Our Twits

Latest Posts

Archives

 