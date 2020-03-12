Sinlung /
12 March 2020

A New Streaming Platform for Short Attention Spans

Punk'd and Singled Out revivals on Quibi

Quibi is a company that is trying to capitalize on the ever deteriorating attention span of the consumer.
The service aims to compete with TikTok and YouTube by creating professional content people can watch on their phones that's cut down to 7 minute segments - far shorter than traditional 22 minute TV shows.

The platform is also taking advantage of consumers' incessant need for the ridiculous. Some of the ideas it is launching its service with include "a cooking contest where competitors are slammed in the face with meals fired out of a cannon, a show about customized dog houses called 'Barkitecture', and a home-renovation program that 'removes the stains' from houses where murders were committed," according to Bloomberg.
Advertisement:

Pure Salon & Spa Koramangla, Bangalore

Led by veteran hair stylist Pure Salon & Spa offers various services from the simple hair cut and styling for women, men, kids, and brides, to vibrant hair colours, conditioning treatments, and Brazilian blowouts. Located at the heart of Koramangla, Bangalore, the salon has been around since 2015, providing professional hair treatments in a relaxed ambience. This is definitely one of our favourite hair salons in Bangalore.

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Our Twits

Latest Posts

Archives

 