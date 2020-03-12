A New Streaming Platform for Short Attention Spans

The service aims to compete with TikTok and YouTube by creating professional content people can watch on their phones that's cut down to 7 minute segments - far shorter than traditional 22 minute TV shows.
The platform is also taking advantage of consumers' incessant need for the ridiculous. Some of the ideas it is launching its service with include "a cooking contest where competitors are slammed in the face with meals fired out of a cannon, a show about customized dog houses called 'Barkitecture', and a home-renovation program that 'removes the stains' from houses where murders were committed," according to Bloomberg.
Advertisement:These dog houses are OFF THE LEASH luxurious. Because today and every day is #LoveYourPetDay. @TylerJCameron3 and Delia Kenza.— Quibi (@Quibi) February 20, 2020
Barkitecture. Coming April 2020. Only on Quibi. pic.twitter.com/9IDRpxKYJG
Pure Salon & Spa Koramangla, Bangalore
Led by veteran hair stylist Pure Salon & Spa offers various services from the simple hair cut and styling for women, men, kids, and brides, to vibrant hair colours, conditioning treatments, and Brazilian blowouts. Located at the heart of Koramangla, Bangalore, the salon has been around since 2015, providing professional hair treatments in a relaxed ambience. This is definitely one of our favourite hair salons in Bangalore.
0 comments:
Post a Comment