Cristiano Ronaldo Team Mate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus, a football club based in Turin, a city in Piedmont situated
just outside Italy's initial exclusion zone, just confirmed that
center-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the coronavirus,
though it's not yet clear who.
This is the first time a Serie A football club has confirmed that one of its top players has been infected.
And suddenly, it seems clear that Italian soccer's plan to ban fans at league contests is truly inadequate.
Immediately, most fans thoughts probably turned to Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's star player.
