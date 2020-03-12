Cristiano Ronaldo Team Mate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

BREAKING: Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed. https://t.co/PWNnhoOE5z March 11, 2020

Juventus played Lyon recently.



Lyon played PSG recently.



PSG played Dortmund tonight.



Etc etc etc. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 11, 2020

Juventus, a football club based in Turin, a city in Piedmont situated just outside Italy's initial exclusion zone, just confirmed that center-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the coronavirus, though it's not yet clear who.This is the first time a Serie A football club has confirmed that one of its top players has been infected.And suddenly, it seems clear that Italian soccer's plan to ban fans at league contests is truly inadequate.Immediately, most fans thoughts probably turned to Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's star player.