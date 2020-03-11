International Boder Shutdown Creates Panic in Mizoram

In Aizawl, some shops ran out of stocks by Tuesday evening. Civil supplies and consumer affairs minister K. Lalrinliana, however, said there was enough stock of essential commodities, including oil and cooking gas. A trader said that there was no cause to worry as more stocks are coming from neighbouring states.
More at Telegraph Paid ad below:
'PureFit Kothanur provides dance and fitness with personal training. This is a women led fitness and dance center providing Zumba, Aerobics, Bolly Aerobics, Power Yoga in Bangalore. We are devoted to the job of ensuring that every member who joins the dance or fitness has the best dance experience possible.'
0 comments:
Post a Comment