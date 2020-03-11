Sinlung /
11 March 2020

International Boder Shutdown Creates Panic in Mizoram

Residents have been queuing up at shops for essential commodities since Monday evening after the Mizoram government shut its international and inter-state borders, barring a few entry and exit points, over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Some traders reportedly hiked prices following rumours on social media about a patient allegedly being detected with coronavirus in Assam. It sparked apprehension that the government may close its border with Assam, from where Mizoram essential supplies are routed.

In Aizawl, some shops ran out of stocks by Tuesday evening. Civil supplies and consumer affairs minister K. Lalrinliana, however, said there was enough stock of essential commodities, including oil and cooking gas. A trader said that there was no cause to worry as more stocks are coming from neighbouring states.


