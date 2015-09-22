A Meaty Affair: What Makes Smoked Meat So Special

By Hoihnu Hauzel











Food and culture always connect people and places. There are cultural and culinary linkages that exist between different communities across the world. I was happy to discover the culinary nexus between the Laps and the people of India’s Northeast region during a trip to the Arctic Circle a few years ago. I found that the laps lapped up their smoked meat with equal passion as the Northeasterners would do with theirs. Despite the enormous physical distance, the art of smoking meat connected the two communities of people from across the globe.



Smoking – an Ancient Method of Preservation



So I found out that the Laps smoke reindeer meat, which is their staple food, on fire and call it souvas. The Samis too smoke their fish and meat. The Eskimos smoke their food - be it ham, pork, jerky or sausages, apart from seal or whale meat, as it is the only known method of preservation given the extreme cold weather they live in.



Smoking of food is a method which is common to all indigenous people around the world. So, it is not something that is characteristic to the people of Northeast India alone. But surely this method is something that binds them despite the absence of other glaring similarities. All the seven states in the Northeast region started smoking meat long before they were exposed to modern appliances like the refrigerator. And if today, despite all modern home gadgets, they continue to manually smoke their meat, it’s because of that special and delicate smoky flavour and aroma that is so difficult to replicate. Back in the ancient days, our ancestors took to smoking meat after a successful hunting expedition or for grand feasts during special occasions. They smoked the meat as it could not be immediately consumed and found it to be a rather simple and convenient way of preservation.





The cultural ethos that revolves around smoked meat is always heartening as it reflects the importance of kinship among certain communities in the region. In most communities of the hill tribes, meat is first distributed among members of household affiliated in a corporate manner which is known as indongta in local Paite dialect or household council. Household council is a concept that is prevalent among some communities in Manipur and this council consists of households of married brothers, sisters, mother’s brothers among others.



Interestingly, there is a concept of communal hunting wherein a group of people from a village goes for hunting expeditions. They equally distribute their share of meat from each expedition. They would go home and cook a small portion and the leftover meat is often smoked and eaten for days and even months.



In the Arctic, when the Laps kill a reindeer they smoke it over a bonfire until the meat is done. Similarly, in the Northeast whenever they feast, the meat is often smoked over fire after following a certain process of preparation.

