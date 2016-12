A Meaty Affair: What Makes Smoked Meat So Special

But why is smoking considered an ancient method and what is so special about it? The process was invented as there was no provision for storing food and people then relied on their own wisdom. They smoked their meat essentially to preserve it. In the process, they learned that smoking dehydrates the meat, kills antibacterial properties and even enhances the flavour. Try chewing on a piece of smoked meat and the characteristic flavour will instantly hit you, as the juices slowly ooze out to fill the mouth.Generally, the technique is to first cut and wash the meat. Then salt is rubbed in good quantity and it is then cooked in a cauldron without water to allow the moist meat to dry slowly. This is a preliminary stage. When the meat is dry and cooled, it is either kept in a mesh basket or needled together in skewers of iron or bamboo and dried in the sun or over the kitchen fire. One of the most interesting features of a primitive kitchen was the shelf over the fire which was an important place to dry or smoke vegetables or meat. Such kitchens are now relegated to the background for a more modern and functional kitchen.Across the Northeast region, smoked meat holds an important place. The Mizos who love their meat call it. Andis something every house would have throughout the year. They first chop the meat and after washing and rubbing salt, they put the pieces on skewers called(made of either bamboo or rod) and keep them over firewood for a night or two.The Garos of Meghalaya smoke meat which includes pork, chicken, fish, beef and venison. ‘Smoke’ meansor. Meat is smoked without salt. It is only after smoking that salt is rubbed over the surface to preserve it for a longer period. Even to this day, they smoke the meat on wood fire, which gives it a delicious smoky flavour.The Nagas too love their smoked meat. The Sema tribe usually smoke their pork by cutting the pieces, washing them and then rubbing salt onto it. They light fire using good firewood so that chunky coals are produced. They cut the meat into six inches or so, and put them on a steel mesh over the burning coal. The smoked meat is called. The process can be a little tedious as someone must keep an eye on the fire to ensure the flame isn’t too high or too low. One has to repeatedly turn the meat to ensure they are evenly done. It should be a bright maroon and when it cools, it is kept in a refrigerator. They called this. So, smoked pork is called, which is relished with steamed rice and even added in other dishes of leafy greens just to add flavour. The smoked beef is calledand this is perfect for preparing a hot and fiery chilli-based dish. Just add pieces of smoked beef into the preparation and mash it. There are very few words to describe that flavour!