Manipur Tribal Groups Intensify Stir Against Anti-tribal Bills

: Tribal groups in Manipur have decided to intensify their agitation in the hill districts in protest against the three bills passed by the assembly on August 31. The groups have warned of launching an indefinite economic blockade if the bills are not scrapped.However, the Okram Ibobi Singh government has repeatedly claimed that there was no clause that would hurt the sentiments and interests of the tribal communities.A few hours after the bills were passed on August 31, violence broke out in the Kuki-Chin-Mizo-dominated Churachandpur district. At least nine tribal protesters were killed, most of them in police action, in Churachandpur, while residences of eight Kuki MLAs and an MP were torched by the mob, which termed the bills as 'anti-tribal.'Several tribal civil bodies have been calling bandhs in the hill districts since then and the United Naga Council has imposed a 15-day ban on construction of all national and international projects, including the trans-Asian railway network in Tamenglong district. A committee set up by Kukis in Sadar Hills in Senapati district on Friday decided to kick off a nine-day demonstration at different places in the area from Monday.