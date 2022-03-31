KSO hails India's 'Hungry' young striker Lynda Kom Serto

KANGPOKPI, Mar 29 : The Kuki Students' Organization Imphal has extended its heartfelt congratulations to India's 'hungry' young striker Lynda Kom Serto for achieving the top scorer award and most valuable player title in the recently concluded SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 2022 at Jamshedpur.



India have been crowned champions of the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship despite losing 0-1 to Bangladesh in the penultimate leg of the league competition on account of a better goal difference.

Lynda Kom Serto, who ended the championship with five goals and Golden Boot was also adjudged "Most Valuable Player" of the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 2022.



The young striker is looking forward to FIFA U-17 World Cup preparation and wants to score more goals.

Sangboi Neitham, Youth Affairs and Sports Secretary of KSO Imphal while congratulation Lynda for her achievement said that dedication and hard work never remain unpaid.



"Your achievements will be an inspiration for the upcoming youths. This is an incredible milestone and you deserve the spotlight", he added.



The student body also encouraged the hungry young striker to keep up her motivation and hard work and wished her the best in all her future endeavors and bring more laurels to the people.





