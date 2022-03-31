A new Broad Gauge railway line is currently under construction from Bairabi of Assam’s Hailakandi district to Sairang of Mizoram’s Aizawl district covering 52 km. Mizoram: Aizawl To Become 4th State Capital In North East To Have Rail Connectivity Next Year Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk | 28 March 2022 7:57 PM Follow Us on Google News Aizawl: In a recent development in the railway sector of the northeastern region, the capital city of Mizoram, Aizawl is all set to get railway connectivity in the upcoming year. With this major railway project, Aizawl will become the fourth state capital in the northeast to have a rail link that is currently under construction. On Sunday 27 March officials informed us about the upcoming railway network in Aizawl as the NFR (National Frontier Railway) is laying BG (Broad Gauge) track up to Sairang town of Mizoram which is about 20 kilometres from Aizawl. Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Rail Link Likely By November Next Year The National Frontier Railway officials stated that the Broad Gauge line is being laid in the Bairabi area of the Hailakandi district of Assam to the Aizawl's Sairang area covering a 52-kilometre distance. As informed by the officials, this rail project has been proposed with the cost of Rupees 6,547 crore and is expected to be operational from next year. The construction work will be completed on November 2023 and at present, 70 per cent of work on the BG line from Bairabi- Sairang is already done.















