Manipur woman fined for travelling with fake Covid-19 negative report

A 21-year-old woman in Manipur’s Thoubal district has been fined for travelling with a fake Covid-19 negative test report, official sources said.According to an official order by Thoubal district magistrate N Bandana Devi on Monday, Wangkhem Rabina Devi travelled from Hyderabad to Imphal on April 22 by IndiGo flight via Kolkata using a fake Covid-I9 negative report.

“Upon investigation and verification by the surveillance team at Imphal airport, it was found that Rabina Devi was Covid-19 positive on April 21,” the order said. “Such an irresponsible act will likely transmit/spread in future to other co-passenger and contacts travelling in the above flight.”

A fine of ₹2,000 has been imposed on Rabina Devi and “she must execute a bond with sureties for her good behaviour for a period of six months under Section 110 of Cr PC, 1973 as and when she is declared medically fit to appear before the executive magistrate,” the order said.