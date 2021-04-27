48 hours on, forest fires rage across Mizoram

According to a satellite data assessment by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), there were as many as 2,671 forest fire points in the state between April 20 and 26, with over 400 points on Monday alone.

By Jayashree Nandi





According to a satellite data assessment by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), there were as many as 2,671 forest fire points in the state between April 20 and 26, with over 400 points on Monday alone. NASA’s Earthdata website also showed a very large concentration of fires in and around the state both on Sunday and Monday.

Speaking to chief minister Zoramthanga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured all possible assistance to deal with the situation. “Spoke to Mizoram CM, Mr Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in overcoming the crisis,” Modi tweeted.

The chief minister later thanked Modi and even tweeted a video of an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper with bambi buckets (used for aerial firefighting), trying to douse the flames. “Thank you so much Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank the Central Government for its prompt assurance and swift action. The people of #Mizoram says ‘Kan lawm e,” Zoramthanga posted on Twitter.