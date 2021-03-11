Mizoram NGO’s Proposal for Mizo Tribes in Myanmar

NGO United for Democratic Myanmar-Mizoram on Saturday met Mizoram Pradesh BJP President Vanlalhmuaka and asked him to request the Centre to give refuge to Mizo tribes from Myanmar.

Vanlalhmuaka had contacted the BJP National President JP Nadda on the matter and requested him to support the refugees

The deputy commissioner of Falam district, Myanmar has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Champai district in Mizoram to detain Myanmar police personnel and hand them over to Myanmar.

Deputy Commissioner Saw Htun Win in a letter to the Deputy commissioner of Champai stated, “It is to inform that according to inputs received from resources, 8 police personnel from Myanmar police force were runaway towards to Indian territories. Among them four police personnel had arrived in Aizawl, Mizoram and four police pertsonnel had arrived in Champai.”

The letter added, “In order to uphold friendly relations between the two neighbour’s countries, you are kindly requested to detain eight Myanmar police personnel who arrived to Indian territories and hand over to Myanmar.”

Myanmar is witnessing political turmoil, the government of Mizoram has gone on an alert. There is a crossing of people from Myanmar.



Unofficial sources, people in villages adjoining the border area said that around 100 people have come to Mizoram since February this year.

Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana will make a statement pertaining to the people coming to Mizoram in state assembly on Monday.

The military seized power on February 1, detaining the country’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her government. Following which Myanmar is witnessing a series of protests.

A senior official in the state government who does not want to be named told ET, “The government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the identification of migrants and refugees entering Mizoram from Myanmar in connection with the military coup”.

Earlier chief minister Zoramthanga and home minister had expressed concern about the safety of Myanmarese nationals. Zoramthanga has said that the government and people of Mizoram would welcome any ethnic Mizo or anyone being persecuted for participating in the pro-democratic movement in neighbouring Myanmar with open arms.

