Mizoram group urges Centre to impose sanctions on Myanmar

A Mizoram-based group representing the Zo indigenous folks of India, Bangladesh and Myanmar has petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose sanctions on military-ruled Myanmar.

The Zo Reunification Organisation (ZORO) comprising the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group of individuals has additionally requested the Centre to not flip away Myanmar nationals who crossed over to flee the navy regime and supply them shelter on humanitarian grounds.

Their letters to the President and Prime Minister had been submitted by way of Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on March 12, two days after the Minister of Home Affairs requested the paramilitary Assam Rifles and 4 northeastern States bordering Myanmar to examine “illegal influx” into India.

Strong ties

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram share a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar, and other people on both facet are ethnically associated. The Mizo folks of Mizoram and the Kuki-Zomi communities in Manipur have a powerful kinship with the Chins throughout the border.

The ZORO sought Delhi’s assist for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and speedy launch of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U. Wint Myint and different leaders of the National League for Democracy, who’ve been detained after the junta seized management of an elected Myanmar authorities on February 1.

The organisation stated India ought to take the lead in fixing the present political disaster in Myanmar by imposing sanctions on the navy junta for human rights violations. “We request you to take up the matter on a war footing to save innocent lives and in the best interests of supporting democracy in line with the international community,” it stated within the letters.

Six Mizoram districts – Champhai, Lawngtlai, Siaha, Saitual, Hnahthial and Serchhip – share a 404-km-long porous border with Myanmar’s Chin State. At least 100 folks, together with deserters of the Myanmar police and hearth service division, have taken shelter within the border areas of Mizoram.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had earlier introduced that his authorities would supply shelter and different aid to the Myanmar refugees on humanitarian grounds. While some refugees are being supplied with meals and shelter by the district administration, a number of others have been reportedly accommodated by the locals in border villages.