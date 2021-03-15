Manipur CM allocates agriculture machinery to farmers, financial aid to artisans



Imphal , Mar 15 : Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed agriculture machinery and equipment to farmers and financial assistance of ₹ 10,000 for handicraft tool kits under North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme to 1,500 artisans in Imphal on Saturday.

"Immensely glad to distribute financial assistance for handicrafts tool kits under North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme to 1500 handicrafts artisans through DBT, and Agriculture Machineries and Equipment under Sub-Mission of Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) Scheme to farmers of different districts today." the Chief Minister tweeted on Saturday.

According to an official release, the distribution function was jointly organised by the Manipur government's Department of Agriculture and Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles. Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Singh said that agriculture is an important sector that has largely contributed to the economy of the country.

"As such the State Government had taken up certain measures to save agricultural land with coordination among various departments of the government. Stating that possession of tool kits as a priority for developing any product, he announced that the financial assistance given to handicraft artisans would be increased to Rs. 20,000 from next year," he said.

He also informed about an exhibition of the local product "Mai-own 2021" that will be organised from March 16 to March 22 at Hapta Kangjeibung. He also stressed the need for reviving the old food items and culture of the State. He said,"The state has been advancing towards development in different fields due to the contributions and support of the people."