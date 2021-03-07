Mizo Boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau Wins WBC World Youth Title

Mizo boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau also known as Sangtea has made history by winning the WBC World Youth title.Lalrinsanga Tlau went up against Eric Quarm of Ghana at the LPS Fight Night which was held in Aizawl, Mizoram on 6 March 2021, and secured a decision win to clinch the WBC World Youth Title.

Sangtea and Quarm went the complete distance of eight rounds. The fight had a lot of heated moments but it was Sangtea that had the upper hand throughout the showdown. With the win, Sangtea also improved his professional record to 5-0 and cemented his spot on top of the BoxRec Super Featherweight Rankings for Indian boxers.

He had been training under the watchful eyes of Mujtaba Kamal and Coach R.Lalchhuanawma who has been crucial for the development of boxers in the state of Mizoram. Coach Andrew Khiangte has also been playing an important role in the development of the young boxer.

Prior to his title fight in Mizoram, Sangtea had headlined the event promoted by Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management in Mumbai. He also has international experience under his resume having fought at the Caesars Palace in Dubai where he secured a unanimous decision victory.

Heading into the fight, the young Mizo boxer was ranked seventh in the BoxRec pound-for-pound rankings for India and he is likely to climb up further with the huge win.