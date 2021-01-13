With 4 new cases, Mizoram's COVID-19 tally reaches 4,303

Cape Clean - India's Top Facade and Window Cleaning
Aizawl
(Mizoram) [India], January 13 : With four new COVID-19 cases
reported in Mizoram, the total caseload in the state reached 4,303 on
Wednesday, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations
(DIPR), Mizoram.
As per state government data, 4,200 people have been
discharged in the state after recovering from the infection. There are
94 active cases in the state, while the death toll due to the virus
stands at 9.
The three new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, and one case reported by Rapid Antigen Test.
The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16.
The
two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will
be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the
entire cost will be borne by the centre.
Union Health Secretary
Rajesh Bhushan said that the central government is having close
collaboration with states and union territories for vaccine roll-out.
