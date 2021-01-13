With 4 new cases, Mizoram's COVID-19 tally reaches 4,303

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 13 : With four new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total caseload in the state reached 4,303 on Wednesday, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram.As per state government data, 4,200 people have been discharged in the state after recovering from the infection. There are 94 active cases in the state, while the death toll due to the virus stands at 9.The three new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, and one case reported by Rapid Antigen Test.The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16.The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the centre.Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the central government is having close collaboration with states and union territories for vaccine roll-out.