Kim Jong-un has fled Pyongyang over fears of the coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have fled Pyongyang for fear of the coronavirus epidemic there.



"Intelligence analysis suggests that Kim Jong-un has been away from Pyongyang for a considerable time," a government source here said on Tuesday. "This appears to be connected with the coronavirus outbreak."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) smiles as he watches a firing drill in Sondok, South Hamgyong Province on Monday, in this photo from the [North] Korean Central Television on Tuesday. /Yonhap

Kim is reportedly staying in Wonsan, Kangwon Province, where he last made a public appearance during military drills, a Unification Ministry spokesman said.



He oversaw the test-firing of super-large multiple rocket launchers in Wonsan on March 2 and in Sondok, South Hamgyong Province, around 60 km from Wonsan on Monday.

Kim has his favorite dacha in Wonsan.