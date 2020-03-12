Asian Stocks Plunge on Corona Virus Pandemic Declaration





Rush hour in Hong Kong, where nearly 130 people are infected with the new coronavirus, on Wednesday.

Hong Kong blue chips have plunged by more than 900 points after the WHO declared a global pandemic from the coronavirus that surfaced in China in December.The benchmark Hang Seng Index has sunk now by 924.75 points, or 3.67 percent at 24,306.86.China's Meituan Dianping (3690) shed more than 6 percent at HK$89.90.In Tokyo, stocks extended their losses. The benchmark Nikkei is down by 5.27 percent, or 1,022 points at 18,393.34.In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 index also slumped and is now down by 6.21 percent, or 355.50 points at 5,370.40.In Seoul, stocks are sinking. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) Index fell 19.70 points, or 1.03 percent, to 1,888.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.On Wednesday, the KOSPI plunged by nearly 3 percent to 1,908.27 points, the lowest level since February 17, 2016.