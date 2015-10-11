11 killed, 21 hurt in Mizoram Road Accident

At least 11 people including two pregnant women were killed and 21 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in South Mizoram’s Lunglei district on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.The passenger bus plying between Aizawl and Lawngtlai, headquarter of Lawngtlai district rolled down the deep gorge near Ramlaitui village.“The bus fell plunged the gorge, when the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with a speeding truck,” an official of Lunglei district administration said.11 passengers including four women and the bus driver were killed in the road mishap.The injured persons including few children and women had rushed to nearest hospital.