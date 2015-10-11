Sinlung /
26 October 2015

11 killed, 21 hurt in Mizoram Road Accident

Aizawl, Oct 26 : At least 11 people including two pregnant women were killed and 21 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in South Mizoram’s Lunglei district on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

The passenger bus plying between Aizawl and Lawngtlai, headquarter of Lawngtlai district rolled down the deep gorge near Ramlaitui village.

“The bus fell plunged the gorge, when the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with a speeding truck,” an official of Lunglei district administration said.

11 passengers including four women and the bus driver were killed in the road mishap.

The injured persons including few children and women had rushed to nearest hospital.
 

buy dissertation online said...

The main reasons of road accident is because of over speed, drink driving and non-wearing of seat belts. Government strictly have to take any remedial measures to stop this.

March 7, 2016 at 3:09 PM
Mariya Philip said...

Drivers should take care about the driving. They strictly must avoid the use of mobile phones, etc. I think now a days mobile phone is the main reason of all accidents.

May 18, 2016 at 10:12 AM

