11 killed, 21 hurt in Mizoram Road Accident

The passenger bus plying between Aizawl and Lawngtlai, headquarter of Lawngtlai district rolled down the deep gorge near Ramlaitui village.
“The bus fell plunged the gorge, when the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with a speeding truck,” an official of Lunglei district administration said.
11 passengers including four women and the bus driver were killed in the road mishap.
The injured persons including few children and women had rushed to nearest hospital.
2 comments:
The main reasons of road accident is because of over speed, drink driving and non-wearing of seat belts. Government strictly have to take any remedial measures to stop this.
Drivers should take care about the driving. They strictly must avoid the use of mobile phones, etc. I think now a days mobile phone is the main reason of all accidents.How to write a good research paper
Post a Comment