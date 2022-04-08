Enrolment in govt schools significantly rose post pandemic: Mizoram education minister

Mizoram State Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said in a meeting that enrollment in Mizoram government schools increased significantly after the pandemic.

GOVERNMENT STEPS TO IMPROVE EDUCATION

Mizoram State Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte, said on Tuesday, that the student enrollment in state government schools increased ‘significantly’ as educational institutes began reopening after they were shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic for a period of two years. Mizoram schools reopened for all classes.

The State Education Minister said, “The state government has taken several steps to improve the education system and recruit more teachers, which in turn, prompted parents to send their children to government schools.”

RISE IN GOVERNMENT SCHOOL ENROLLMENT

The State Education Minister further said during a meeting at the Sakawrdai village that as per reports received from several schools across the state, the number of student enrollment in government schools has ‘significantly increased’.

The Sakawrdai village lies in the northeastern part of the Mizoram bordering Manipur.

He further said that in certain schools, enrollment has surged by twofold, necessitating the construction of new classrooms or the expansion of existing ones in a few locations.