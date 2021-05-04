Mizoram: Eight-day lockdown imposed in Aizawl, other district headquarters

A health worker collects a swab sample

The lockdown would come into force at 4 am on Monday (3 May) and would remain in force till 4 am of 11 May

There is no restriction in terms of opening of shops and other economic activities in other parts of the state

Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, the Mizoram government has decided to impose an eight-day lockdown in capital Aizawl and other district headquarters town from 3 May.

The decision was taken to curtain people's movement and activities, except essential services, for flattening the curve of the virus transmission and efficient testing, tracking and treatment, said a government order.

The lockdown would come into force at 4 am on Monday (3 May) and would remain in force till 4 am of 11 May.

There are 11 districts in Mizoram, including Aizawl.

"No resident of the Aizawl municipal area and other district headquarters town should step out of their homes during the lockdown, while intra-state movement or travelling outside the state will be allowed under exceptional or very essential case," the order said.

"State residents or visitors coming to Mizoram should enter the state only through those entry points currently opened by the state government and they will undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19," it added.

The government has mandated the returnees or visitors to undergo either home quarantine or at a government/hotel/community facility if tested negative.

Quarantine is not mandatory for people visiting the state for a short duration (lesser than 96 hours) provided they possess Covid negative certificates from ICMR recognised RT-PCR or Truenat or CBNAT labs. The certificates should not be older than 96 hours upon their arrival in the state.