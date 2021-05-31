Hmar Inpui Condoles Demise of Hmangkhum Joute

Late Hmangkhum Joute

Hmangkhum Joute was the first president of the Hmar Inpui and held that responsibility for two terms.

TFM Desk

Hmar Inpui, Kuki Inpi Manipur and former MP Mani Charenamei condoled the demise of Hmangkhum Joute (82).

Hmangkhum Joute, the first president of the Hmar Inpui and who held that responsibility for two terms, left us for his eternal home at his residence at, Churachandpur on Sunday Morning, the Hmar Inpui said in a message, and shared the sorrow with the bereaved family. We wish them peace and comfort from God, it added.

“Being the steadfast leader of the Hmar community in its trying times, his contributions towards the betterment of the Hmar people are enormous. Remembering the undaunted efforts during his tenure as the president, the Hmar Inpui has to bid him adieu with highest regards,” it added.

Apart from his responsibilities in the Hmar Inpui, his selfless efforts during communal flares in Churachandpur and in Assam will never be forgotten. His contribution towards the running of Hmar National Union, a Hmar-centric Political Party, is also well accounted for, the message sadi.

In a message, the Kuki Inpi Manipur said that it is saddened to hear the demise of Hmangkhum Joute after a prolonged illness.

During his tenure as president, he made immense contributions for peace and unity among the different Kuki tribes especially during the 1997-98 conflict in Churachandpur, the message said.

“The Kuki Inpi Manipur expresses its anguish and condolence on his demise. Being a great and steadfast leader, his death is an irreparable loss and has created a great vacuum in the Kuki community which is hard to fill,” it added.

Former MP Mani Charenamei and his family, in a message said that Joute was a soft spoken, understanding and committed leader. Joute was a true teacher and his selfless service for the sake of the marginalised tribal communities will be always remembered in all the years to come, it added.

“His demise is a great loss not only for the Hmar Community but also for the tribal community as a whole. We convéy our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We also pray to God for His love, protection and guidance upon the bereaved at this darkest hour,” it added.

