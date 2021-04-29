Mizoram plans to become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ State by 2022-23

NEW DELHI: The State of Mizoram presented their Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan via video conference with details of the saturation plan for the financial year 2021-22, thereby ensuring that every rural household in the State gets tap water connection. Working along with the mission objective ‘HarGharJal’, Mizoram proposes 100% tap connections in rural homes of the State by 2022-23. Out of 1.27 lakh rural households in the State, 59 thousand (46%) rural households have tap water supply. The State has planned to provide 40 thousand tap connections in 2021-2022. Total 34 thousand tap connections were provided by the State during 2020-2021.

The extensive exercise of taking up the Annual Action Plan (AAP) of States/UTs under Jal Jeevan Mission, is done by a national committee chaired by the Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation and members from different ministries/ departments as well as NITI Aayog. Thereafter, funds are released throughout the year based on quarterly progress and expenditure incurred from time to time. The detailed planning exercise is undertaken to help the State achieve the goal of ‘HarGharJal’.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, efforts are made to dovetail all available resources by the convergence of different programmes viz. MGNREGS, SBM, 15th Finance Commission Grants to PRIs, CAMPA funds, Local Area Development Funds, etc. The committee suggested that the Mizoram must utilize its funds for Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance testing of drinking water sources and at delivery points. It was highlighted to involve the local village community/Gram Panchayats and or user groups in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of water supply systems in villages to ensure long-term sustainability, thereby help achieve drinking water security.

Mizoram was urged to focus on support activities and mobilisation of community contribution. The committee also emphasized the preparation of Village Action Plans and the constitution of Village Water and Sanitation Committee/Pani Samiti as a sub-committee of Gram Panchayat with a minimum of 50% of women members. This committee will be responsible for planning, designing, implementing and operating & maintaining in-village water supply infrastructure. In all villages, the IEC campaign along with community mobilization to be taken up to make Jal Jeevan Mission, truly a people’s movement.