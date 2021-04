China Giveth, China Taketh away....





Chinese regulators have fined Alibaba 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) - around 4% of its revenues in 2019 - for violating anti-monopoly rules and abusing its dominant market position.

The State Administration for Market Regulation has also ordered Alibaba to make "thorough rectifications" to strengthen internal compliance and protect consumer rights. ($1 = 6.5522 yuan)