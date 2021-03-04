(Shiv) Sena was not a part of the freedom struggle but neither was your parent organisation (RSS). Just chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' doesn't make you (BJP) a patriot: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in the Assembly





(Shiv) Sena was not a part of the freedom struggle but neither was your parent organisation (RSS). Just chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' doesn't make you (BJP) a patriot: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in the Assembly pic.twitter.com/zSzhbcNd2c — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021