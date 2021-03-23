Myanmar Regime Troops Shoot 8 People Dead in Mandalay Night Raid

The shootings followed a deadly confrontation between security forces and anti-regime protesters earlier in the afternoon.

Including the night raid fatalities, 249 people have been killed by the military regime as of Sunday night during crackdowns on peaceful pro-democracy supporters.

Local said security forces opened fire with automatic weapons in Aung Pin Lae in Mandalay’s Chanmyathazi Township. Rescue groups and locals said the shooting continued until midnight. In a video filmed by a resident, the sound of gunfire can be heard.

A 16-year-old teashop waiter was one of the victims of the violence, along with a 43-year-old member of a charity group who died after being shot, according to a local charity group. Security forces also broke into homes and beat residents.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, police and soldiers also fired live rounds while cracking down on a protest by residents in Aung Pin Lae. One man was killed after being shot in the head and at least six people were severely injured.

There were also reports of the military opening fire on anti-coup demonstrations in the Shan State capital Taunggyi

