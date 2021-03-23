Mizoram’s bond with people fleeing Myanmar

Centre wants these Myanmar nationals deported, but Mizoram wants political asylum for their ‘Mizo brethren’. A look at their common roots and continuing bond.

On Sunday, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga held a virtual meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister-in-exile Zin Mar Aung of the National League for Democracy.



The meeting took place despite the Centre’s reluctance to accommodate people fleeing Myanmar in light of the recent military coup and the crackdown on protesters — the Home Ministry has written to the governments of border states Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as the Assam Rifles, asking them to identify Myanmar nationals fleeing the coup and deport them.