Mizoram ready to embrace refugees from Myanmar: CM





Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga today informed the State Assembly that his government was ready to embrace refugees from Myanmar if they are forced to flee military violence following the February 1 coup.



“As we all know, the military has overthrown the democratically elected government in the neighbouring Myanmar. While we wish that democracy is restored in Myanmar, we are also apprehensive that the people would eventually have to flee the military junta if the conflict goes on and on,” Zoramthanga said during a motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the Budget session.



“If the people of Myanmar have to flee the military, Mizoram will welcome them with open arms, give them food and shelter. We would even approach the central government to grant us permission in the event of refugees’ influx,” Zoramthanga added.



However, the Mizoram government has not yet received any request for the asylum of people belonging to the Chin community of Myanmar.



“So far, none has applied to us seeking political sanctuary or political asylum. If at all there is a request and we take a decision, it has to be ratified by the government of India since the issue concerns two countries,” Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana has said.



Last week, the Mizo Students’ Union had urged the state government to offer them political asylum in the state.



The Chin community and the Mizos in India belong to the Zo ethnic group and share the same ancestry. People from the Chin community are settled along the 404 km porous border in Myanmar’s Chin State bordering Mizoram.