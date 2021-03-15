India: The safest banks for your deposits in 2021 - Q3 FY 2021 update

Axis Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

City Union Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Development Credit Bank 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Federal Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

HDFC Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

ICICI Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Karnataka Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Karur Vyasa Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Nainital Bank Ltd 3.75 Made losses in FY2020. If RoA becomes negative in FY21 it will be in RT1

RBL Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

South Indian Bank Ltd 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Yes Bank Ltd 3.75 Made losses in FY2020. If RoA becomes negative in FY21 it will be in RT1

Bandhan Bank 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

IDFC First Bank Ltd 3.50 RT1 - Negative RoA for 2 consecutive years. However, it has been profitable for the operations till December 31, 2020 of FY2021

IDBI Bank Ltd 3.00 RT3 - Negative RoA for 4 consecutive years

State Bank of India 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Bank of Baroda 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Bank of India 2.00 RT3 - breach in Leverage ratio and negative RoA for 4 consecutive years

Bank of Maharashtra 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Canara Bank 3.75 Made losses in FY2020 due to fraud provisioning. However, they have done well for the nine-month period of FY2021 till 31.12.2020

Central Bank of India 3.00 RT3 - Negative RoA for 4 consecutive years. Breaches NNPA parameter as well if Covid NPA norm relaxation is removed

Indian Bank 4.00 Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

Punjab & Sind Bank 3.25 RT2 - Negative RoA for 3 consecutive years. Further, It has made losses this year too, having posted net loss for the operations till December 31, 2020

Union Bank of India 3.25 RT2 - Negative RoA for 3 consecutive years. However, it has posted net profit for the current year for the operations till December 31, 2020