India: The safest banks for your deposits in 2021 - Q3 FY 2021 update

|Axis Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|City Union Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Development Credit Bank
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Federal Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|HDFC Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|ICICI Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Karnataka Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Karur Vyasa Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Nainital Bank Ltd
|3.75
|Made losses in FY2020. If RoA becomes negative in FY21 it will be in RT1
|RBL Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|South Indian Bank Ltd
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Yes Bank Ltd
|3.75
|Made losses in FY2020. If RoA becomes negative in FY21 it will be in RT1
|Bandhan Bank
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|IDFC First Bank Ltd
|3.50
|RT1
- Negative RoA for 2 consecutive years. However, it has been
profitable for the operations till December 31, 2020 of FY2021
|IDBI Bank Ltd
|3.00
|RT3 - Negative RoA for 4 consecutive years
|State Bank of India
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Bank of Baroda
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Bank of India
|2.00
|RT3 - breach in Leverage ratio and negative RoA for 4 consecutive years
|Bank of Maharashtra
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Canara Bank
|3.75
|Made
losses in FY2020 due to fraud provisioning. However, they have done
well for the nine-month period of FY2021 till 31.12.2020
|Central Bank of India
|3.00
|RT3 - Negative RoA for 4 consecutive years. Breaches NNPA parameter as well if Covid NPA norm relaxation is removed
|Indian Bank
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|3.25
|RT2
- Negative RoA for 3 consecutive years. Further, It has made losses
this year too, having posted net loss for the operations till December
31, 2020
|Union Bank of India
|3.25
|RT2
- Negative RoA for 3 consecutive years. However, it has posted net
profit for the current year for the operations till December 31, 2020
|IndusInd Bank
|4.00
|Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
