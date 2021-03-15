Sinlung /
15 March 2021

India: The safest banks for your deposits in 2021 - Q3 FY 2021 update


Bank NameScoreComment
Axis Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
City Union Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Development Credit Bank4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Federal Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
HDFC Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
ICICI Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Karnataka Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Karur Vyasa Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Nainital Bank Ltd3.75Made losses in FY2020. If RoA becomes negative in FY21 it will be in RT1
RBL Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
South Indian Bank Ltd4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Yes Bank Ltd3.75Made losses in FY2020. If RoA becomes negative in FY21 it will be in RT1
Bandhan Bank4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
IDFC First Bank Ltd3.50RT1 - Negative RoA for 2 consecutive years. However, it has been profitable for the operations till December 31, 2020 of FY2021
IDBI Bank Ltd3.00RT3 - Negative RoA for 4 consecutive years
State Bank of India4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Bank of Baroda4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Bank of India2.00RT3 - breach in Leverage ratio and negative RoA for 4 consecutive years
Bank of Maharashtra4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Canara Bank3.75Made losses in FY2020 due to fraud provisioning. However, they have done well for the nine-month period of FY2021 till 31.12.2020
Central Bank of India3.00RT3 - Negative RoA for 4 consecutive years. Breaches NNPA parameter as well if Covid NPA norm relaxation is removed
Indian Bank4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results
Punjab & Sind Bank3.25RT2 - Negative RoA for 3 consecutive years. Further, It has made losses this year too, having posted net loss for the operations till December 31, 2020
Union Bank of India3.25RT2 - Negative RoA for 3 consecutive years. However, it has posted net profit for the current year for the operations till December 31, 2020
IndusInd Bank4.00Meets all RBI PCA parameters as per the latest available results

