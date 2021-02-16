Railways to Connect Mizoram Capital by 2023

A press release issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) stated ₹1,000-crore has been allotted for the 2021-22 fiscal to be spent on the Bairabi-Sairang railway challenge that the Railway Ministry needs accomplished inside the subsequent two years. State capital Aizawl is eighteen km uphill of Sairang.

The space between Bairabi, a railhead in Mizoram’s Kolasib district near the border with Assam, and Sairang uphill is about 51 km.

“The Bairabi-Sairang challenge was sanctioned in 2008-09. The anticipated value of the 51.38 km challenge is about ₹5521.45-crore. Until final yr, ₹3763.6-core has been spent on the challenge,” an NFR assertion stated.

“There shall be 55 main and 87 minor bridges in your complete challenge. It is going to even have 5 street over bridges and 6 street underneath bridges. There shall be a number of tunnels with a complete size of 12,639.20 metres,” the assertion added.

Northeast Frontier Railway has been engaged on a challenge to hyperlink all State capitals within the area. Thus far, the capitals of three north-eastern States have railway connectivity. These are Dispur (Assam), Agartala (Tripura) and Itanagar (Arunachal).