Manipur House session begins, budget to be tabled on Feb 5

IMPHAL, Feb 3: The 12th session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly began with an address by Governor Dr Najma Heptulla in Imphal on Wednesday.



The session will have 13 sittings excluding Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays.



In her continuous one and half hour long address, Governor Dr Heptulla highlighted the achievements of more than 3 and half-year-old BJP led coalition government in the state.



On the steps taken up in combating Covid 19 pandemic since the first positive case was reported here on March 23 last year, she said the government could restrict the damage the Covid 19 pandemic could have inflicted.



On vaccination drive, she said, a total of 1,02,000 doses of Covishield vaccine has reached the state. The vaccine is being administered on priority to the healthcare workers in the 1st phase, followed by the Frontline workers in the 2nd phase, to persons above 50 years of age in the 3rd phase, followed by people below 50 years of age but with co-morbidity in the 4th phase.



In the law and order front, she said 258 drug-related cases were registered during the year and 357 persons arrested. Large quantities of drugs like heroin powder and (contraband)WY tablets were seized and over 2,800 acres of poppy plantation destroyed.



On the other hand, in the power sector, the government decided to set up a 100 MW capacity solar power plant on 600 acres of land identified at Jiribam.



Realising the potential of organic farming, central government has allocated additional 50 Farmer Producer Companies with new area expansion of 25,000 hectares during 2012-24 for organic cultivation of nine crops-pineapple, king chilli, ginger, turmeric, kiwi, passion fruit, black aromatic rice, maize and high yielding variety rice, she said.



Brahmaputra Board has agreed to prepare a master plan for Manipur river basin for bringing out a long term solution to the problem of floods, she added.



To achieve the mission of providing functional household tap connection by 2024 under Jal Jeevan Mission, she said the government is taking up implementation for covering 4,51,566 households at a total cost of over Rs 4524.6 crores.



Later the speaker of the assembly Yumnam Khemchand adjourned the house session which was held as per existing COVID 19 protocols for 15 minutes for a group photograph session. After resuming the session, the leader of the house presented the 15th report of the business advisory committee 2021 and the house was adjourned for the day.



The house, which has an effective strength of 52 members, will witness obituary references and discussion on the Governor's address on the following day (February 4) and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5 followed by general discussion on the budget estimate on February 6.