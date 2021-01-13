Who will win Burnley vs Man United

Burnley vs Man United: The game was heading for a draw when a Paul Pogba volley ended the stalemate with the visitors surviving a late onslaught to hold onto their slim lead.

Anthony Martial (left) and Paul Pogba (Screen Grab)

Is Pogba Lone Strike Enough to Send Solskjaer’s Men Three Points Clear at Top

Manchester United fought hard for a 1-o win over Burnley that sent them three points clear at the top of the Premier League standings on Monday. The game was heading for a draw when a Paul Pogba volley ended the stalemate with the visitors surviving a late onslaught to hold onto their slim lead.

United needed just a point to move ahead of their rivals and defending champions Liverpool in the standings and for most part of the contest, marred by VAR controversy, it seemed headed for a goalless finish with both teams squandering chances.

A foul on Edinson Cavani by Robbie Brady just outside the danger zone was overruled after a long review with Luke Shaw instead being booked for a foul on Johann Gudmundsson. Then United were harshly not awarded a goal when Harry Maguire headed home a cross from Shaw for a foul on Erik Pieters.

However, with 19 minutes left, Marcus Rashford picked out Pogba from the right who then fired home the winner ahead of a crunch clash with Liverpool this weekend. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later revealed that emptions were running high in the dressing room during the half-time thanks to the VAR controversy.

“You’ve got to calm them down at half-time because emotions are running high because they disagree with the things that happen out there,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “So we have to take back control and we played really well in the second half and we held out at the end.”

Solskjaer though refused to comment on the decisions that went against his team. “I’ve not watched any of the decisions so I can’t really say. Might’ve been a foul by Luke apparently so that’s probably the right decision, definitely not a foul for Harry for his goal. If you can’t jump and head it in like this, I don’t believe that’s anywhere near a foul. Delighted with the response after a bit of a tough first half-hour,” he said.