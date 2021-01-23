Sinlung /
23 January 2021

RBI puts out a proposal to tighten 'Fixed Deposits' by NBFCs


  • Currently NBFCs are categorized as deposit taking and non-deposit taking

  • Within the second category there are systematically important entities

  • New suggestions would have four layers - base layer would be for non deposit taking

  • Deposit taking NBFCs would have a new superstructure for regulation - this structure has not been fully specified, but is expected to be closer to that of the banks

  • In effect, entities taking deposits from customers would have similar regulations on Tier 1 capital, reserves, etc.

  • This would greatly help the folks who stick to 'Fixed Deposits'

source: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/rbi-discussion-paper-proposes-tighter-rules-for-big-nbfcs-6384681.html

