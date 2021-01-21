Nagaland’s offbeat experiences

A divine destination
Nagaland is one of India’s most charming states, located in the northeastern part of the country. The state is most reputed for its Hornbill Festival that is celebrated each year, and tourists visit from all over the country. However, the state also has some unique experiences, tastes, and places that are really the most rewarding for a traveller. If you ever want to go offbeat in the northeast of India, head to Nagaland.
Land of the Headhunters
The
image of a tattooed headhunter is a world apart from anything we have
ever known. Nagaland is home to numerous old tribes, and the Konyak Naga
tribe is one such fascinating tribe. The distinct tattoos on the faces
of the members of this tribe are earned after they take the enemy's
heads. Today, the headhunters certainly do not go on a hunt, but this
extraordinary tradition is a gem of Indian culture.
Natural paradise
Nagaland
is still a very pristine land, thanks to the state and its people who
have kept its best interests at heart. While commercialisation has
entered the state, Nagaland is still inherently natural. So the state is
full of nature’s bounty, at places such as the Dzukou Valley, or the
Shilloi Lake, you will find yourself coming in touch with nature.
Unique cuisine
Naga
cuisine has spread across the country today, earning quite a good
reputation. Across New Delhi, there are numerous Naga restaurants
serving authentic delicacies. The food of Nagaland includes some unique
things such as axone, or fermented soya bean, bamboo shoots, dry fish
among others. Pork meat is one of the main foods of the state, which is
cooked in various ways. But if you get the chance, you must try the
smoked pork of Nagaland.
