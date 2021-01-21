Sinlung /
Nagaland’s offbeat experiences


A divine destination

Nagaland is one of India’s most charming states, located in the northeastern part of the country. The state is most reputed for its Hornbill Festival that is celebrated each year, and tourists visit from all over the country. However, the state also has some unique experiences, tastes, and places that are really the most rewarding for a traveller. If you ever want to go offbeat in the northeast of India, head to Nagaland.

​Land of the Headhunters

The image of a tattooed headhunter is a world apart from anything we have ever known. Nagaland is home to numerous old tribes, and the Konyak Naga tribe is one such fascinating tribe. The distinct tattoos on the faces of the members of this tribe are earned after they take the enemy's heads. Today, the headhunters certainly do not go on a hunt, but this extraordinary tradition is a gem of Indian culture.

​Natural paradise

Nagaland is still a very pristine land, thanks to the state and its people who have kept its best interests at heart. While commercialisation has entered the state, Nagaland is still inherently natural. So the state is full of nature’s bounty, at places such as the Dzukou Valley, or the Shilloi Lake, you will find yourself coming in touch with nature.

​Unique cuisine

Naga cuisine has spread across the country today, earning quite a good reputation. Across New Delhi, there are numerous Naga restaurants serving authentic delicacies. The food of Nagaland includes some unique things such as axone, or fermented soya bean, bamboo shoots, dry fish among others. Pork meat is one of the main foods of the state, which is cooked in various ways. But if you get the chance, you must try the smoked pork of Nagaland.

​Rural tourism

Experience the best of rural tourism in Nagaland, especially in a place such as Tuophema village. The place has been developed for tourism. Ethnic homes, museums, and Naga delicacies await you here. You can get a detailed understanding of the Naga culture, and soak in the glories of rural life. You can also attend the Angai Sekrenyi Festival here, which is celebrated each year in the month of February.



