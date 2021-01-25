COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 98.50% in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 25: In Mizoram, 3,979 heath workers have so far been vaccinated with 322 health workers receiving vaccine shots for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, there is no report of any person having any side effects after being vaccinated.



The state has received 35,000 doses of Covishield vaccines in two phases.



On the other side, two new positive cases were recorded while two patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours. With the state witnessing a declining trend in the spread of infection, the total number of active cases has presently dropped down to 58.



According to the state medical bulletin, the recovery rate of Covid-19 has improved to 98.50%.



Also, 4,282 patients have been recovered from the infections in the state and the Covid-19 tally has reached 4,351.