Sangma tallest political leader from NE: Rijiju

: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju paid last respect to former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma in his hometown Tura in Meghalaya on Saturday. Sangma died on Friday in New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack.Rijiju was accompanied by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel and Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space and Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge).Paying homage to the departed leader, Rijiju said Sangma was the tallest political leader ever from the whole of North East India and one of the best Speakers of Lok Sabha.He was popular among leaders of all political hues and as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Sangma enjoyed equal confidence and trust of both the treasury and opposition benches, conducting the proceedings with his sharp wit and humour.He will continue to be a role model for the emerging political leaders not only from the North-Eastern Region but for entire country for a long time to come, Rijiju added.Speaker mourns Sangma’s deathMewnwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Wangki Lowang has expressed shock over the sudden demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma who passed away in his New Delhi residence on Friday."In its condolence message, Lowang wrote, his death has caused a vacuum in the political history of India in general and North East region in particular. His services as Speaker, Union Cabinet Minister, Meghalaya Chief Minister will always be remembered in days to come. He was the brain behind establishment of North East Regional Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (NERCPA) and North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies & Training Research (NERIPSTR) which is benefiting the people of North Eastern region of India in strengthening the roots of parliamentary democracy. I would remember him as a man of vision and determination.He offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members of Lt. Sangma and prayed to almighty God for eternal peace of the departed soul.