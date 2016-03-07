Sangma tallest political leader from NE: Rijiju

Rijiju was accompanied by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel and Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space and Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge).
Paying homage to the departed leader, Rijiju said Sangma was the tallest political leader ever from the whole of North East India and one of the best Speakers of Lok Sabha.
He was popular among leaders of all political hues and as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Sangma enjoyed equal confidence and trust of both the treasury and opposition benches, conducting the proceedings with his sharp wit and humour.
He will continue to be a role model for the emerging political leaders not only from the North-Eastern Region but for entire country for a long time to come, Rijiju added.
Speaker mourns Sangma’s death
Mewnwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Wangki Lowang has expressed shock over the sudden demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma who passed away in his New Delhi residence on Friday."
In its condolence message, Lowang wrote, his death has caused a vacuum in the political history of India in general and North East region in particular. His services as Speaker, Union Cabinet Minister, Meghalaya Chief Minister will always be remembered in days to come. He was the brain behind establishment of North East Regional Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (NERCPA) and North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies & Training Research (NERIPSTR) which is benefiting the people of North Eastern region of India in strengthening the roots of parliamentary democracy. I would remember him as a man of vision and determination.
He offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members of Lt. Sangma and prayed to almighty God for eternal peace of the departed soul.
3 comments:
As able-bodied as cogent history, these belief generally agitated a moral assignment about acquisitiveness and the dangers of appetent that which belongs to others, as poor King Midas learnt to his cost. Granted the ability to about-face all he affected into gold, he begin he had annihilation to eat and his ancestors had become statues. He begged the god Bacchus, who had bestowed the allowance on him, to about-face it. Poverty was bigger to actuality amidst by azoic altar of gold.
Payday Loans Chicago
While these loans become a astute option, these additionally become the best provider for some if not all. Provision of acting accessible antecedent for one who adventures banking bind will accretion acceptable acknowledgment and absolute response. Payday loans by accouterment acceptable services, acceptable action of availing loans, accouterment accessible admission and quick banknote in duke will absolutely animate added costumers to account the said loans.
payday loans
Some supporters additionally affirmation that in the accident of backward acclaim agenda payments or bouncing checks wherein the borrower incurs expenses, the costs incurred by payday accommodation borrowers are still abundant less. The accepted interests are not that assisting and alike New York's Federal Bank Reserve claimed that the loans can abutment banknote breeze in amid paydays.
Cash Advance Costa-mesa
Post a Comment