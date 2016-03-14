14-yr-old girl gives life to save others in Mizoram

Led by their teachers, students of Darlawn Public Middle School went for a post examination sightseeing to Rungdil on Wednesday last. They stopped at Tuivawl river banks to have lunch. When their teachers went away to get wild bananas and bamboo, Rohlupuii, a class seven student, and her four other friends went into the river to cool themselves.
Suddenly, two of them started drowning in the river. Seeing this, Rohlupuii went to their rescue. After she managed to pushed them to the banks, she was too weak and could not swim and drowned in the river.
Her headmaster and teachers found her body in the bed of the river later but could not retrieve it as none of them were a good diver.
They sought help from farmers from Suangpuilawn village, who were camping in their jhum fields not far from the river, to take out the body. Her body was brought home around 1600 hrs on the fateful day after it was examined at Darlawn PHC
7 comments:
Select the appropriate kinds of cement and acrylic for the abstracts you're alive with (product labels will account this information). For example, some chaplet will crave hot adornment glue, and Shrink Dinks bogus needs waterproof acrylic or pencils. For your accessory authoritative session, aggregate accessory abstracts from everywhere-candy ribbons, apparel jewelry, art papers, and on ability abundance safaris.
cash advance
Our committed professionals and specialists accept been in the business of evaluating and affairs gold jewellery and atom gold for abounding years. The Gold King aggregation prides itself on accurately and calmly evaluating your gold jewellery to ensure you accept best payouts every time. Contact with us.
check cashing near me
Because of the bound assets that we have, payday loans are absolutely a big advice during this times of absence and burning needs. It is absolutely an apparent advantage back we charge burning money, and fast! Payday loans are abbreviate borrowing bulk of money that there is absolutely no charge for a affirmed in adjustment to access cash. Once we absitively to booty this option, we will be able to booty amusement in this in the beeline amount of time.
payday loans corona
Some acclaim cards will attract barter to use these checks with a low absorption incentive. The absorption is usually for a abbreviate aeon of time and if the antithesis is not paid off quickly, the absorption will go up and actualize added problems advantageous the antithesis off.
usacheckcashingstore.com/costa-mesa
Nicely written article. Thanks for sharing
It is the real heroism. I admit her courage and her death is a huge loss. She sacrificed her life to save her friends. It is so sad.
http://essayreviews.yolasite.com/
http://bestcourseworkwritingservices.yolasite.com/
http://dissertationwritingserviceuk.tumblr.com/
Fabulous article composed by the writer to express perspectives and clarifications identified with the subject. A debt of gratitude is in order for your awesome endeavors.
Post a Comment