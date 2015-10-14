MNF organises rally in protest against bad road conditions

Representational image (SNS)

The Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday organised a protest rally in Aizawl city and south Mizoram's Lunglei and Saiha towns protesting bad road conditions across the state.Former chief minister Zoramthanga alleged non-tribal contractors employed by the Congress government for road construction and maintenance were "taking the government for granted."The contractors and the people in high places were having nexus on a quid pro quo basis, he alleged.The MNF chief also accused the state government led by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla of total failure in financial management resulting to bankruptcy.He said the common people bore the brunt of the extremely bad road conditions, which not only hit them, but also transportation of essential goods to the district headquarters and villages resulting in shortage of food and other essential commodities.