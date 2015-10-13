Cops to be inducted from Northeast

With Delhi Police recruitment teams camping in the eight States in the Northeastern part of the country, the force has inched a step closer to its long discussed plan of inducting personnel from the region in its ranks.

Eight separate teams — one each for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, collectively known as ‘seven sisters’, and Sikkim — left the city in the beginning of October and will stay there till November-end, carrying out the recruitment process.

A senior police officer said that through the drive, the force plans to induct 450 personnel from these States. While Assam has the highest number of sanctioned posts (100), the other States will account for the remaining 350 (50 for each State).

Notifications uploaded on the websites of the respective police forces of these States suggest that male-female ratio in the vacancies is (3:1). For instance, Mizoram has 34 vacancies for men and 16 for women, while in Nagaland the corresponding numbers are 33 and 17.

As of now, these teams have set the ball rolling by uploading the notifications with coordination with the State police forces and posting advertisements in the local newspapers as well as the national ones which have an edition in bigger centres such as Guwahati.

As far as the composition of the recruitment teams are concerned, each one of these teams is headed by either a Deputy Commissioner rank officer or an Additional Deputy Commissioner and comprise an Assistant Commissioner and an inspector rank officer as well.

“Once the responses come, the teams will scrutinise and shortlist the suitable candidates and make another round for the physical training part. We hope that the process would be completed by November and the results will be out the next month,” said the officer.

On the responses and inclination of youth in these States to join the city police force of a place as distant as the Capital, a senior Mizoram Police officer said that on the first day, 100 forms were sold and he sees the number as encouraging.

Once the responses come, the teams will scrutinise and shortlist the suitable candidates and make another round for the physical training part. We hope the process would be completed by November and the results will be out the next month